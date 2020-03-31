FREETOWN (Reuters) – Sierra Leone has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 37-year-old man who traveled from France on March 16 and had been in isolation since, the president said on Tuesday.

“When I did my first coronavirus press conference, I said that it was not a matter of if, but when. Well, ‘when’ has come,” President Julius Maada Bio said in a speech on national television. He did not announce any new measures to tackle the pandemic.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Jon Boyle)