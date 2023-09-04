Significant Prospective Studies on Antidepressants in Mental Disorders: Seeding Trials

The following is a summary of “Are large prospective trials on antidepressants in mental disorders seeding trials? A descriptive study of trials registered on ClinicalTrials.gov,” published in the August 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Martineau et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study of large clinical trials on antidepressants for mental disorders to assess the proportion of seeding trials (trials for marketing purposes) and describe methodological characteristics and outcomes.

The study conducted a comprehensive search on ClinicalTrials.gov using drug names. All registered trials in the database were reviewed, specifically focusing on large studies investigating the impact of antidepressants on mental health disorders. Automated extraction of specific data was followed by manual verification, correction, and completion. Prospective studies with 800 or more participants centered on assessing antidepressant effects in various mental health disorders were selected for inclusion.

Three team members independently evaluated each study’s ‘seeding trial’ traits, including manufacturer influence, patient-site ratio, spin/omissions in abstracts, and secondary endpoint focus. Secondary outcomes included functional outcome and suicidality exploration.

Results demonstrated that out of 31 identified trials,18/31 (58%) were published. Among these, 18 (44%) were considered possible seeding trials. Among the total trials, 13/31 (42%) aimed to investigate functioning, and 5/31 (16%) focused on suicidality.

The study concluded that large trials on antidepressants were rare; some were seeding trials, few explored suicidality, and identifying them was challenging. Findings were limited by delay in publication.

Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37558440/