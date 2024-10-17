SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Silent Liver Disease & Obesity Surges: A Call to Action for Primary Care

Oct 17, 2024

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Victor de Lédinghen, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: Echosens

    Victor de Lédinghen, MD, PhD, has been a hepatologist for 30 years. He is currently the Chief Medical Officer of Echosens, manufacturer of FibroScan®, a non-invasive solution for the comprehensive management of liver health.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement