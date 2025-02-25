Silent Rhinovirus Infections Prevalent in Patients With CRSwNP

Photo Credit: Twinsterphoto

Silent rhinovirus (RV) infections in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) are prevalent and associated with distinct immune responses, according to findings published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Larry Borish, MD, and colleagues examined the prevalence and impact of silent RV infection in nasal tissues among 47 controls and 101 patients with CRSwNP, categorizing patients as RV-positive (+), RV-negative (−), and in the “gray zone.” Silent RV infection was prevalent in the tissues of both controls (34%) and patients with CRSwNP (30.7%). In patients with CRSwNP, silent RV infection was associated with decreased type 1 interferon (IFN), interleukin (IL)-17A, type 2 inflammation, and IL-10, but higher levels of type 2 IFN versus those without RV infection. Controls were associated with high expression of types 1 and 2 IFN, type 2 inflammation, IL-17A, and IL-10. In addition, RV(+) nasal polyps had fewer tissue eosinophils and neutrophils than RV(−) nasal polyps.