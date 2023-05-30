The following is a summary of “Perioperative and Oncologic Outcomes Associated with Simultaneous Radical Cystectomy and Nephroureterectomy,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Britton, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare perioperative and oncologic outcomes between patients undergoing simultaneous radical cystectomy and nephroureterectomy (RCNU) for synchronous upper tract and bladder urothelial carcinoma and a matched cohort undergoing radical cystectomy (RC) alone. Sparse literature exists comparing outcomes in these two patient groups.

A retrospective analysis was conducted on adults who underwent RCNU for urothelial carcinoma of the bladder (UCB) and upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) between 1980 and 2020. These patients were matched in a 2:1 ratio to patients undergoing RC alone for UCB, based on age (+/- 5 years), gender, BMI (+/- 5), Charlson Comorbidity Index, pathologic staging (stage ≤pT2 vs.>pT2), and receipt of neoadjuvant chemotherapy. In addition, the study assessed overall survival (OS), recurrence-free survival (RFS), cancer-specific survival (CSS), 30-day complications, length of stay (LOS), operative time, and estimated blood loss (EBL).

A total of 39 patients who underwent RCNU were identified and matched with 74 patients undergoing RC alone. The analysis revealed no significant differences between the two groups in LOS, EBL, or 30-day complication rates. However, the RC cohort had a significantly longer operative time than the RCNU group. The study found that patients undergoing RC alone had significantly better overall survival (HR 0.58, CI 0.35-0.97, P = .036) than those undergoing RCNU. The two groups had no significant differences in RFS (HR 0.65, 0.34-1.24) and CSS (HR 0.58, CI 0.31-1.08, P = .08).

The study concluded that patients undergoing RCNU had lower overall survival compared to the matched cohort of patients undergoing RC alone. However, the two groups had no significant differences in perioperative outcomes. The findings had implications for patient counseling and decision-making in treating synchronous upper tract and bladder urothelial carcinoma, a rare disease state. It should be noted that the study had limitations, including its retrospective nature, small sample size, and potential selection bias, which should be considered when interpreting the results.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00973-6/fulltext