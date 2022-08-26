For a study, researchers sought to understand that statins can improve the prognosis for persons with liver cirrhosis by lowering inflammation and portal pressure. Here, they performed a meta-analysis to evaluate simvastatin’s therapeutic effectiveness for people with liver cirrhosis. They searched the databases of PubMed, EMBASE, and the Cochrane library for randomized controlled trials employing simvastatin in patients with liver cirrhosis. Simvastatin’s primary and secondary objectives were to improve clinical outcomes and safety. There were 554 relevant papers downloaded in total; of those 9 (comprising 648 participants) met the requirements and were used in the study. About 4 studies that examined the impact of simvastatin on patient mortality reported that the total death rate was significantly lower in the simvastatin group than in the control group (risk ratio (RR): 0.46; 95% CI, 0.29 to 0.73; P<0.01). Further examination of the cause of death revealed that simvastatin significantly reduced triglyceride (MD: -25.88; 95% CI, -49.90 to -1.86; P=0.03), cholesterol (mean difference (MD): -31.48; 95% CI, -52.80 to -10.15; P<0.01), and bleed deaths (RR: 0.35; 95% CI, 0.13 to 0.95; P=0.04). Simvastatin, however, was not associated with the occurrence of any adverse events and did not significantly raise alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels (MD: 2.34; 95% CI, -31.00 to 35.69; P=0.89).

