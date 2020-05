S(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry on Monday confirmed 344 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 31,960.

The lower number of cases on Monday is partly due to fewer tests being conducted, the ministry said in a statement.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said, adding that four were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)