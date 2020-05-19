SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry said on Tuesday it confirmed 451 more coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally of infections to 28,794.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Catherine Evans)
