Single Incision Sling Procedure Administered with Local Anesthesia in an Office Environment Over Three Years

The following is a summary of “Three-year Follow-up of a Single Incision Sling Procedure Performed Under Local Anesthesia in an Office Setting,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Urology by Baratono, et al.

For a prospective case series, researchers sought to evaluate the 3-year success rate of a single-incision midurethral sling (SIMS) procedure using the Dynamic Intraoperative Standing Sling Technique (DISST) performed in an office setting under local anesthesia.

The study involved 20 women who underwent the in-office SIMS procedure with DISST between July 2019 and February 2020. Patients were followed up for a mean duration of 34.3 months. The primary outcome measure for success included a composite score involving a negative standing cough test at bladder fullness, subjective success based on the modified Patient Global Impression of Improvement (PGI-I) score, and no retreatment for stress urinary incontinence. Secondary objectives encompassed adverse events, de novo overactivity of the bladder, recurrent urinary tract infections, voiding dysfunction, pain/dyspareunia, and impact on sexual function.

The composite success rate at the 36-month follow-up was 95% (95% CI [75.1, 99.9]). The improvement in the Modified Incontinence Impact Questionnaire (MESA) scores observed after the procedure was sustained throughout the study period. No cases of de novo urgency, mesh exposure, postoperative voiding dysfunction, recurrent urinary tract infections, or dyspareunia were reported.

The study concluded that the placement of SIMS using the DISST technique, conducted under local anesthesia in an office setting, demonstrated enduring efficacy over a 3-year period. The subjects maintained continence, experienced significant symptom improvement, and reported enhanced quality of life at the 36-month follow-up.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00689-1/fulltext