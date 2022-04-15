For a study, the researchers sought to describe the characteristics of children with recurrent or persistent salivary gland enlargement and propose a diagnostic algorithm that takes Sjögren’s disease (SD) into account. From 2006 to 2019, 45 kids under the age of 18 with recurrent or chronic salivary gland enlargement of unclear cause were included in the single-center prospective study. Investigators collected thorough clinical information to define this group of individuals, including detailed descriptions of their critical salivary gland indications and symptoms. They examined clinical, laboratory, and radiological data across 4 groups depending on the outcomes of labial salivary gland biopsy (LSGB) and between patients who met established SD criteria or not. Over 3.8 years, 44 patients with an average age of 6.8 years and a female to male ratio of 21:23 were observed. Individuals’ salivary gland swelling episodes had a wide range of characteristics. However, the majority had 5 episodes each year, each lasting less than or equal to 1 week and affecting 1 or both glands. Only 25% and 59% of patients, respectively, had ocular and mouth dryness symptoms. The majority of the patients tested positive for ANA but not for SD-specific antibodies. About 75% of the patients met at least 1 of the SD criteria. In children, SD was a common cause of recurrent salivary gland enlargement. The diagnosis of SD was evident in children who met adult criteria. Further workup, including a combination of salivary gland imaging and histological testing, could help establish the diagnosis of SD in the many children who do not have dryness feelings, objective dryness, or SD-specific antibodies.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0049017221002328