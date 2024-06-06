Skin Lesion in ANCA Vasculitis







Patient Case

A patient with recently diagnosed limited ANCA vasculitis presented with a worsening necrotic skin ulcer. Initially treated with methotrexate for sino-nasal disease, she noticed the lesion, which began “like a pimple,” expanding over two months. A biopsy revealed neutrophilic dermatosis, consistent with pyoderma gangrenosum. Consequently, her treatment was escalated to rituximab, leading to steady improvement over the following months. This case highlights pyoderma gangrenosum as a complication of ANCA vasculitis.

