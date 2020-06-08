MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Skin psoriasis and somatic comorbidity are associated with onset of psychiatric illness (PI), according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Dermatology.

Kirk Geale, from Umeå University in Sweden, and colleagues examined the independent association for skin psoriasis and somatic comorbidity with the development of PI in a retrospective matched case-control study using population-based registry data from Swedish patients in routine clinical care. Data were obtained for 93,239 patients with skin psoriasis and 1,387,495 control participants without psoriasis, matched on age, sex, and municipality; all were free from preexisting PI.

The researchers found that compared with controls, patients with skin psoriasis were more likely to have somatic comorbidity and PI. Patients with psoriasis without somatic comorbidity had an increased risk for PI onset compared with those without skin psoriasis or somatic comorbidity (hazard ratio, 1.32), while those with psoriasis with somatic comorbidity had a higher risk for PI onset (hazard ratio, 2.56). The investigators observed no synergistic association for skin psoriasis and somatic comorbidity with the development of PI.

“Skin psoriasis and somatic comorbidity appear to increase the risk of PI additively, not synergistically,” the authors write. “Our findings reinforce the importance of holistic patient management and proactive identification of somatic and psychiatric comorbidity in patients with psoriasis.”

Two authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical and health economics industries.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

