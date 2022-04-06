For a study, researchers sought to examine the risks of the acute coronary syndrome (ACS) in individuals aged 18 to 40 years with and without secondary diagnoses of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or antiphospholipid antibody syndrome (APLS) while adjusting for conventional CV risk factors. From 2016 to 2018, data were taken from the National Inpatient Sample database. The National Inpatient Sample was searched for adult hospitalizations with ACS as the primary diagnosis, with and without SLE or APLS as secondary diagnoses. Adults between the ages of 18 and 40 were separated into two categories: those under the age of 40 and those above the age of 40. The principal result was the emergence of ACS. To account for confounders, multivariate logistic regression analyses were utilized.

In the 2016 to 2018 database, there were 90,879,561 hospital discharges. Of those, 55,050 between the ages of 18 and 40, and 1,966,234 above the age of 40, were admitted to the hospital with a primary diagnosis of ACS. Traditional cardiovascular risk factors were linked to ACS hospitalizations in both age groups. SLE (odds ratio, 2.18; 95% CI, 1.814–2.625) and APLS (odds ratio, 2.18; 95% CI, 1.546–3.087) were both highly linked with ACS hospitalizations in a multivariate analysis of people aged 18 to 40. There was no increased risk of ACS hospitalization for SLE or APLS after the age of 40.

In addition to the usual CV risk variables, SLE and APLS were highly related to ACS hospitalizations in the younger population. Traditional CV risk factors predominated in the older age group, reducing the impact of SLE and APLS.

