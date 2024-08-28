Sleep Duration Linked to Microvascular Complications

For people newly diagnosed with T2D, both short and long sleep duration are associated with microvascular disease, according to a cross-sectional analysis presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. The researchers measured sleep duration at night using accelerometers worn for 10 days. The authors then categorized sleep as short (less than seven hours), optimal (seven to less than nine hours), and long (at least nine hours). Overall, 396 participants had valid sleep duration measures, urine albumin/creatinine ratio measurements, and eye examinations. The researchers found that 12%, 60%, and 28% of the participants had short, optimal, and long sleep duration, respectively. Within these categories, the prevalence of microvascular damage was 38%, 18%, and 31%, respectively. Both short and long sleep duration were significantly associated with microvascular disease (OR, 2.63 and 2.29, respectively). Age accentuated the association between short sleep duration and microvascular disease for participants aged younger than 62 years compared with those older than 62 years.

Author Teresa Sellinger