Sleep Health Behaviors of Newly Diagnosed Pediatric Cancer Patients

The following is a summary of “Sleep health behaviors in pediatric patients with newly diagnosed cancer,” published in the September 2023 issue of the Psychosomatic Research by Tucker et al.

Children with cancer commonly experience sleep disturbances and fatigue, but little is known about the sleep health behaviors of this population and how they may affect nocturnal sleep. This study aimed to describe the sleep health behaviors of children with newly diagnosed cancer and ascertain whether these behaviors changed over the next eight weeks. Researchers’ sample consisted of 169 children with cancer (86 males) aged 2–18 years (mean [SD] = 8.14 [4.4] years), with parent proxy report for 140 children (71 males) aged 2–12 years (mean [SD] = 6.67 [3.2] years) and self-report for 78 children (39 male) aged 8–18 years (mean [SD] = 12.0 [2.9] years).

Within 30 days of receiving an oncology diagnosis (T1), parents and patients completed sleep hygiene questionnaires; eight weeks later (T2), follow-up questionnaires were collected. Descriptive analyses characterized sociodemographic characteristics, cancer diagnosis, treatments received, and prescribed medications. There were age-related differences in sleep health behaviors, with adolescents reporting improved sleep health behaviors in general than younger children at both time points. At T1, there were no differences in sleep health behaviors related to the diagnosis, treatment, or medications.

At T2, gender, diagnosis, treatment, and drugs influenced sleep health behaviors differently. Over eight weeks, sleep health behaviors and sleep problems remained relatively stable. Fatigue was substantially related to increased pre-bedtime anxiety, insomnia, and decreased daytime sleepiness. These findings provide novel descriptive characteristics of sleep health behaviors in a pediatric oncology cohort and demonstrate relatively stable yet somewhat suboptimal sleep health behaviors over 8 weeks. A better comprehension of sleep health behaviors as modifiable factors will aid in developing targeted interventions.

