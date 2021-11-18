The world population is ageing rapidly. According to recent United Nations estimates (1), one of every four people will be aged over 65 years in Europe and North America by 2050. The response to this demographic challenge will largely determine the possibilities for human and socio-economic development over the medium and long term.

Frailty is defined as a state of vulnerability resulting from a decline in reserve and physiologic function associated with ageing (2), which increases the risk of adverse health events, including loss of quality of life, hospitalization, institutionalization and death. Frailty is an early and potentially reversible state of the disability process . Several risk factors of frailty and impaired physical function have been identified, which can be grouped into socio-demographic (e.g. age, female and low socio-economic status), biological (e.g. endocrine deficiencies), lifestyle (e.g. poor diet, tobacco, alcohol, overweight and sedentariness) and psychosocial. Sleep disturbances are common among older adults, mainly due to physiological changes that affect sleep architecture, as well as increased frequency of morbidity or drug consumption.

Reference link-https://academic.oup.com/fampra/article/38/2/146/5895228