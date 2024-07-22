SLIT Effective for Shrimp Allergy

Photo Credit: KucherAV

In a study published in Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology, researchers assessed the efficacy and safety of desensitizing patients to crustaceans through sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). The researchers conducted a retrospective chart review from January 2014 to June 2023. Sixty-six patients with systemic or localized shrimp allergies received treatment with SLIT for an average of 51 months (range, 5 to 72). Eleven patients achieved a target dose of 42 g or more of shrimp, including seven who initially presented with systemic reactions to crustaceans. Seven patients experienced localized reactions when exposed to cumulative doses of 39.2 g to 148.2 g of shrimp during the challenge period; five of them initially had systemic reactions. Five patients with localized symptoms received routine exposure to 12 g to 20 g of shrimp every other day, and two continued SLIT without regular shrimp exposure. On repeat challenge, all five patients with routine exposure tolerated the target dose without symptoms. Desensitization to shrimp through SLIT appeared to be safe and effective, but it remains unclear whether the immune modification induced by SLIT is permanent or if sustained tolerance depends on regular exposure.