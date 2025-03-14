Small Number of Acne Products Recalled for Problematic Levels of Benzene

THURSDAY, March 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) — After new U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing of acne products containing benzoyl peroxide, the agency determined that a small number of products should be recalled for possible benzene contamination, the FDA announced March 11.

Of 95 acne products tested, the FDA found that more than 90 percent had undetectable or extremely low levels of benzene. Only six of the tested products contained elevated levels; however, some of the products were approaching their expiration dates.

Manufacturers voluntarily agreed to recall the following six products due to elevated levels of benzene: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment (lot number MYX46W; expiration date, April 2025); Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser (lot number 23 09328; expiration date, September 2025); Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5 percent (lot numbers V3305A and V3304A; expiration date, October 2025); Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator (lot number V4202A; expiration date, July 2025); SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion (lot number 2430600; expiration date, March 2025); and Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream (lot number 49707430; expiration date, March 2026).

The recalls are being conducted at the retail level, meaning stores have been instructed to remove products from their shelves and company websites, but consumers are not instructed to take any action for products currently in their homes, other than disposing of any products that have expired. The FDA notes a person’s risk for developing cancer because of exposure to benzene in these products is very low, even with decades of daily use.

Prolonged exposure to benzene through various routes (breathing, swallowing, skin absorption) may lead to cancers like leukemia and other blood disorders. The risk depends on quantity of product used, the method of exposure, duration of exposure, age, and preexisting health conditions.

“FDA is committed to ensuring drugs Americans use are safe and effective and will continue its efforts to monitor the issue of benzene in drugs and proactively take actions when quality issues arise,” the FDA said in a statement. “The agency continually gains additional knowledge about drugs which allows it to identify and quickly address previously unknown risks. FDA will communicate new information regarding benzene in drugs as it becomes available.”

