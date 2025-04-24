Smoking, Eating, Vaping, Dabbing Are Most Common Routes of Marijuana Use

WEDNESDAY, April 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Smoking, eating, vaping, and dabbing are the most common routes of marijuana use, according to research published in the April 10 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Zerleen S. Quader, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues examined the weighted prevalence rates of current and daily or near-daily marijuana use overall and by demographic characteristics, as well as by pregnancy status among women aged 49 years and younger, using data from 22 states and two territories that administered the optional marijuana module of the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System in 2022.

The researchers found among the 15.3 percent of respondents who reported current marijuana use, smoking, eating, vaping, and dabbing (inhaling heated concentrated cannabis) were the most frequent routes (79.4, 41.6, 30.3, and 14.6 percent, respectively). Among persons aged 18 to 24 years, vaping and dabbing were the most prevalent routes of use.

“Messaging can focus on the risks related to each of these routes of use, such as exposure to contaminants or adulterants with vaping, or exposure to high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol from ingestion, vaping, and dabbing,” the authors write. “These findings can be used to guide tailored educational messaging for cannabis-related harms.”

