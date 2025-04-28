SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Social vulnerability index enhances FRAX prediction of hip fractures in fall patients.

Apr 28, 2025

Experts: Atta Taseh,Evan Sirls,George Casey,Sarah Hearns,Job N Doornberg,Santiago A Lozano-Calderon,Mitchel B Harris,Soheil Ashkani-Esfahani

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Atta Taseh

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Foot & Ankle Research and Innovation Lab (FARIL), Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA. ataseh@mgh.harvard.edu.

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA. ataseh@mgh.harvard.edu.

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Foot & Ankle Research and Innovation Lab (FARIL), Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, 158 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA, 02493, USA. ataseh@mgh.harvard.edu.

    Evan Sirls

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Foot & Ankle Research and Innovation Lab (FARIL), Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

    George Casey

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Foot & Ankle Research and Innovation Lab (FARIL), Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

    Sarah Hearns

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Foot & Ankle Research and Innovation Lab (FARIL), Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

    Job N Doornberg

    Department of Trauma Surgery, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, Hanzeplein 1, 9713 GZ, Groningen, The Netherlands.

    Santiago A Lozano-Calderon

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

    Division of Orthopaedic Oncology, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

    Mitchel B Harris

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

    Soheil Ashkani-Esfahani

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Foot & Ankle Research and Innovation Lab (FARIL), Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement