Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors Increase Risk for Falls in Patients With Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, April 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor use is an independent risk factor for falls in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online March 17 in Scientific Reports.

Yasuhiro Suzuki, from University of Tsukuba in Japan, and colleagues examined the association of SGLT2 inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists with falls in patients with type 2 diabetes. The analysis included annual fall survey responses from 471 participants with a median age of 64 years during a median period of two years.

The researchers found that the overall fall incidence rate was 17.1 per 100 person-years. Fall history, SGLT2 inhibitor use, and age were independent fall predictors. For using SGLT2 inhibitors only or GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors combined, odds of falling were heightened (odds ratios, 1.80 and 2.89, respectively). However, the association was not significant for GLP-1 receptor agonists only.

“SGLT2 inhibitor use was an independent risk factor for falls, while GLP-1 receptor agonists’ effects were not statistically significant. However, the combined use of SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists significantly increased the risk of falls,” the authors write. “Therefore, it is important to consider this risk when prescribing these medications to people with type 2 diabetes.”

