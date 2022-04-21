Juvenile xanthogranuloma (JXG) was a kind of non-Langerhans cell histiocytosis that typically manifests as skin lesions. It was pretty rare to find it in other tissues or organs and even more so in the skull. Researchers presented a case of xanthogranuloma originating from the temporal bone that was absent from the rest of the body. For 7 months, a 15-year-old kid suffered from an unexplained right migraine. Behind his right ear, a sensitive lump was discovered. The bulk grew more significant over time, and his headache persisted. He eventually sought treatment at the hospital. A CT scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) indicated a solid cystic mass with skull damage in the right temporo-occipital area. Haemangiopericytoma and a skull-derived tumor were the clinical diagnoses. Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) 7 U/L; aspartate aminotransferase (AST) 12 U/L; basophil percentage (BASO%) 1.2%; normal coagulation were the results of the hematological and biochemical tests. The patient had a complete surgical resection of the tumor, which was successful. Histopathology analysis revealed xanthogranuloma following surgery, and his prognosis was good. JXG was difficult to diagnose because it rarely occurred in the skull and had no characteristic imaging features. Pathological testing and immunohistochemistry were used to diagnose this condition. Many intracranial lesions could be healed if total resection is possible.

Source:bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-022-03150-3