The following is a summary of “Single-neuron whole genome sequencing identifies increased somatic mutation burden in Alzheimer’s disease related genes,” published in the March 2023 issue of the Neurobiology of Aging by Li et al.

Aging and neurodegeneration have been linked to somatic mutation accumulation in human neurons. To identify somatic mutations (single nucleotide variants [SNVs] and insertions/deletions (Indels)) across the entire genome, we sequenced the DNA of 96 individual prefrontal cortex neurons from 8 people with Alzheimer’s disease and 8 age-matched controls. Our mission was to better understand the function of somatic mutations in the etiology of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) by shedding light on the somatic mutational burden in AD neurons.

Our research indicates that the average number of somatic mutations present in the neuronal genome of an elderly patient is around ∼ 3000. More significant somatic mutations in AD-related annotation categories are found in AD patients. AD risk genes and genes with altered expression in AD neurons are two examples of this type. Somatic single-nucleotide variations (sSNVs) were detected in the analysis of mutational signatures; the vast majority of these sSNVs were produced by the aging and oxidative DNA damage processes.

Nevertheless, no significant difference was found between AD and controls. Furthermore, high enrichment was also seen in numerous AD-related pathways, including the AD pathway, the Notch-signaling pathway, and the Calcium-signaling route, among others, among the functional somatic mutations reported in Alzheimer’s patients. These results shed genetic light on the mechanisms by which somatic mutations may alter the function of individual neurons and have a role in the etiology of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0197458022002561