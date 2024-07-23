Some Environmental Toxicants Linked to Depressive Symptoms

Photo Credit: Wildpixel

Certain categories of environmental toxicants are associated with depressive symptoms, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. The study authors screened and assessed the associations between potential environmental toxicants and depressive symptoms among 3,427 participants from 2013 to 2014 and 2015 to 2016 waves of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The study team assessed exposures for 62 toxicants in 10 categories, and they examined the association with depression scores, measured by the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire. The researchers identified associations between 27 chemical compounds or metals in six of 10 categories of environmental toxicants and the prevalence of depressive symptoms, including the volatile organic compound metabolites N-acetyl-S-(2 hydroxy-3-butenyl)-L-cysteine and total nicotine equivalent-2 (odds ratios, 1.74 and 1.42, respectively). Compared with women and older individuals, men and younger individuals seemed more vulnerable to environmental toxicants. Overall, peripheral white blood cell count mediated 5% to 19% of the associations.