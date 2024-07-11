SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Sovleplenib Delivers Durable Responses and QOL Improvements in Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia

Jul 11, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Yang R, et al. Efficacy and safety of the SYK inhibitor sovleplenib (HMPL-523) in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia in China (ESLIM-01): a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study. Abstract #S316, EHA congress 2024, 13–16 June, Madrid, Spain.

 

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement