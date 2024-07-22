Soy Consumption in Children Tied to Better Thinking, Attention

According to a study presented during NUTRITION 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, school-aged children who consume more soy foods may have improved thinking and attention. Researchers examined the relationship between habitual soy isoflavone consumption and cognitive abilities in school-aged children. The analysis included data from 128 children (aged 7 to 12 years). They found that total isoflavones were negatively related to flanker incongruent reaction time (rho = −0.22). There was a positive association between total isoflavones and incongruent FPZ P3 mean amplitude measured from electroencephalographic activity (rho = 0.22). The study team found no significant association between total isoflavone intake and general intellectual ability.

Author Rebecca Shover