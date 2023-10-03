Spatial Pattern Analysis of Aneurismal Hemodynamics to Predict AAA Growth Status

The following is a summary of ‘’Characterization of small abdominal aortic aneurysms’ growth status using spatial pattern analysis of aneurismal hemodynamics’’ published in the August 2023 issue of Cardiology by Rezaeitaleshmahalleh et al.

Aneurysm hemodynamics is important for abdominal aortic aneurysms(AAA) progression but is impossible to measure. Researchers performed a retrospective study to develop new metrics to quantify abnormal blood flow in aneurysms. They tested how well they can predict whether an aneurysm grows quickly or slowly.

Aneurysm growth was categorized as fast (≥ 5 mm/year) or slow (< 5 mm/year) using sequential imaging. They used computational fluid dynamics (CFD) on 70 patients with computed tomography (CT) findings. By transforming hemodynamics data (like wall shear stress and velocity) from unstructured meshes into image-like format, they employed radiomics techniques for spatial pattern analysis, known as Hemodynamics-informatics (i.e., using informatics techniques to analyze hemodynamic data). The best model attained an AUROC of 0.93 and 87.83% accuracy, distinguishing 82.00% of fast-growing and 90.75% of slow-growing AAAs. Compared to six other classification methods, the models that integrated hemodynamics-informatics showed an average enhancement of 8.40% in AUROC and 7.95% in overall accuracy.

These initial findings suggested a correlation between hemodynamics-informatics and the growth status of AAAs, contributing to the assessment of their progression.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-023-40139-z