Spatial patterns and environmental functions of dissolved organic matter in grassland soils of China.

Jul 29, 2024

Experts: Peng Zhou,Long Tian,Nigel Graham,Shian Song,Renzun Zhao,Muhammad Saboor Siddique,Ying Hu,Xianyong Cao,Yonglong Lu,Menachem Elimelech,Wenzheng Yu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Peng Zhou

    State Key Laboratory of Environmental Aquatic Chemistry, Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100085, China.

    University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100049, China.

    Long Tian

    State Key Laboratory of Environmental Aquatic Chemistry, Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100085, China.

    University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100049, China.

    Nigel Graham

    Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Imperial College London, South Kensington Campus, London, SW7 2AZ, UK.

    Shian Song

    State Key Laboratory of Environmental Aquatic Chemistry, Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100085, China.

    Renzun Zhao

    Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, North Carolina, USA.

    Muhammad Saboor Siddique

    State Key Laboratory of Environmental Aquatic Chemistry, Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100085, China.

    University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100049, China.

    Ying Hu

    University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100049, China.

    State Key Laboratory of Urban and Regional Ecology, Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100085, China.

    Xianyong Cao

    Group of Alpine Paleoecology and Human Adaptation (ALPHA), State Key Laboratory of Tibetan Plateau Earth System, Environment and Resources (TPESER), Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100101, China.

    Yonglong Lu

    State Key Laboratory of Marine Environmental Science and Key Laboratory of the Ministry of Education for Coastal Wetland Ecosystems, College of the Environment and Ecology, Xiamen University, Fujian, 361102, China. yllu@xmu.edu.cn.

    Menachem Elimelech

    Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Yale University, New Haven, CT, 06520-8286, USA. menachem.elimelech@yale.edu.

    Wenzheng Yu

    State Key Laboratory of Environmental Aquatic Chemistry, Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100085, China. wzyu@rcees.ac.cn.

