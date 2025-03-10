Spesolimab Sustains Skin and QoL Improvements in GPP

Photo Credit: JP Image

The following is a summary of “Effect of spesolimab on sustained disease control in patients with generalized pustular psoriasis: Post hoc analysis of the EFFISAYIL 2 study,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology by Gordon et al.

Generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a persistent, unpredictable inflammatory condition requiring long-term management to control symptoms, prevent flares, and enhance patient well-being.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare the effect of spesolimab 600 mg subcutaneous (SC) loading dose (LD) followed by 300 mg SC every 4 weeks vs placebo on skin symptoms and quality of life (QoL) burden in individuals with GPP.

They executed a post hoc analysis of the EFFISAYIL 2 trial (NCT04399837) to evaluate the proportion of individuals who maintained improvement in skin symptoms and QoL burden at all visits up to week 48. Sustained skin symptom improvement was determined using the GPP Physician Global Assessment (GPPGA) total score (0 or 1), while QoL burden was estimated with the Dermatology Life Quality Index score (DLQI) (0 or 1).

The results showed that among those who received spesolimab 600 mg SC LD followed by 300 mg SC every 4 weeks (q4w), 63.3% achieved sustained improvement in skin symptoms (GPPGA total score, 0 or 1), compared to 29.0% in the placebo group. Additionally, 24.1% experienced sustained improvement in QoL burden (DLQI score, 0 or 1), whereas only 3.2% in the placebo group showed similar improvement.

Investigators concluded that spesolimab significantly improved skin symptoms and QoL in patients with GPP compared to placebo.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(25)00184-7/fulltext