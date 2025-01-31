SPRINT Results Transferrable to Patients With CKD

Photo Credit: Nortonrsx

Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) results are transferrable to trial-eligible patients with CKD in clinical practice, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Manjula Kurella Tamura, MD, MPH, and colleagues examined whether results from SPRINT were transferrable to populations with CKD from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA; n=85,938) and Kaiser Permanente of Southern California (KPSC; n=13,983). Patients from the VHA and KPSC were older and had higher albuminuria than SPRINT participants (n=9,361). The associations of intensive versus standard BP control with major cardiovascular events, all-cause death, and AEs were transferrable to the VHA and KPSC populations; in one or both, however, the effect on cognitive and CKD outcomes was not. Intensive versus standard BP treatment was associated with lower absolute risks for major cardiovascular events at 4 years by 5.1% and 3.0% in the VHA and KPSC, respectively, and with higher risks for AEs by 1.3% and 3.1% in the VHA and KPSC, respectively.