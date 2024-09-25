Standing Inability at ICU Discharge Predicts Readmission Rates

Photo Credit: Dragos Condrea

The following is a summary of “Association between inability to stand at ICU discharge and readmission: A historical cohort study,” published in the September 2024 issue of Critical Care by Brosseau et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the relationship between the inability to stand at ICU discharge and the likelihood of subsequent ICU readmission.

They used the Toronto Intensive Care Observational Registry (iCORE) project. The patients admitted to ICUs participating in iCORE from September 2014 to January 2020 who were mechanically ventilated for more than 4 hours were included in iCORE, while the patients who died during the initial ICU stay were excluded, were transferred to another institution not included in iCORE at ICU discharge, or had a short ICU stay of less than 2 days.

The results showed that the inability to stand at ICU discharge, as documented daily in the database within the ICU Mobility Scale, was the primary exposure, with readmission to the ICU as the primary outcome. After adjusting for potential confounders, being unable to stand at ICU discharge was linked with high odds of readmission (odds ratio, 1.85; 95% CI, 1.31–2.62; P<0.001).

They concluded the inability to stand at ICU discharge in patients with an ICU stay of 2 days or more was associated with increased odds of readmission.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/9900/association_between_inability_to_stand_at_icu.379.aspx