The following is a summary of “Offloading of Diabetic Neuropathic Plantar Ulcers: Secondary Analysis of Step Activity and Ulcer Healing,” published in the April 2023 issue of Critical Care by Wendland, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare patients’ healing outcomes, rates by ulcer location, and step activity using total contact casts (TCCs) or removable cast walker boots (RCWs) for neuropathic plantar ulcers.

Of 55 people (29 TCC and 26 RCW) with diabetic mellitus, peripheral neuropathy, and a Wagner grade 1 or 2 neuropathic plantar ulcer participated in the study. Each participant wore an activity tracker for 14 days in a row. Independent t-tests, Kruskal-Wallis, Kaplan-Meier, and Mantel-Cox log-rank tests were used to evaluate step activity and healing variables.

The average age of the participants was 55 (SD, 11). Compared to the TCC group, the RCW group had a lower rate of healed ulcers (65% vs. 93%). In the TCC group, the average healing time was 77 (SD, 48) days, while it was 138 (SD, 143) days in the RCW group. In addition, RCW’s forefoot had a different survival distribution by ulcer location than the other regions (132 ± 13 days vs. 91 ± 15, 75 ± 11, and 102 ± 36 days for TCC forefoot, TCC-midfoot/hindfoot, and RCW-midfoot/hindfoot, respectively; χ2 = 10.69, P = .014). Compared to the TCC group’s 1,813 steps, the RCW group’s average step count was 2,597 (P =.07). For 20-, 30-, or 60-minute periods, the daily peak mean cadence was higher when RCW was in use.

The study suggested that step activity may affect the healing of neuropathic plantar ulcers in people with diabetes. RCWs may impair ulcer healing by allowing greater step activity compared to TCCs. The results highlighted the importance of choosing the appropriate offloading device for the individual patient.

Source: journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Abstract/2023/04000/Offloading_of_Diabetic_Neuropathic_Plantar_Ulcers_.6.aspx