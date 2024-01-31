Step-Rate and Step Volume’s Influence on Cognitive Function in MS

The following is a summary of “Free-living ambulatory physical activity and cognitive function in multiple sclerosis: the significance of step rate vs. step volume,” published in the January 2024 issue of Neurology by Zheng et al.

Despite promising evidence for physical activity (PA) in managing multiple sclerosis (MS)-related cognitive decline, the specific patterns and links between everyday PA intensity and cognition remain unclear, hindering optimal trial design.

Researchers launched a retrospective study in MS patients, investigating the links between physical activity volume, Peak-30 CAD (a measure of peak walking intensity), and cognitive function.

They analyzed data from 147 individuals with MS who completed cognitive function assessments (using Brief International Cognitive Assessment in MS) and utilized an ActiGraph GT3X + accelerometer for 7 days. This study links physical activity to cognitive outcomes through correlation and regression analyses.

The results showed enhanced cognitive processing speed and verbal learning, and memory was linked to a higher Peak-30 CAD (r s = 0.19–0.38). These correlations remained noteworthy even after adjusting for daily steps, age, sex, and years of education (P< 0.05). In contrast, the correlation between daily steps and cognitive processing speed (r s = 0.26) lost significance when controlling for Peak-30 CAD and covariates. Notably, more robust correlations were observed between cognitive performance and time spent in higher-intensity cadence bands (r s = 0.18–0.38).

Investigators concluded that in MS, high-intensity PA was linked to better cognition, suggesting step-rate interventions may be vital for boosting brain power.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-023-12169-0