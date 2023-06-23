The following is a summary of the “Antibiotic review kit for hospitals (ARK-Hospital): a stepped-wedge cluster-randomized controlled trial,” published in the March 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Llewelyn, et al.

Prescribers’ choices to discontinue antibiotic use when unnecessary is crucial to overuse prevention strategies. The data needed to back up these judgments needs to be more accurate. To decrease antibiotic use in adult acute general medical inpatients, they assessed the effectiveness of a multifaceted behavior change intervention (the antibiotic review kit) to increase appropriate decisions to stop antibiotics during the clinical review. Using a computer-generated sequence randomization method, we conducted a stepped-wedge, cluster (hospital)-randomized controlled trial in the United Kingdom. To be included in the study, hospitals needed to admit adult non-elective general or medical inpatients, have a local representative who would act as an advocate for the intervention, and be able to provide the necessary data. Implementation dates were randomly assigned to hospital clusters at 1-2 weeks intervals and remained secret until 12 weeks before implementation when local preparations were planned to begin.

Pseudonymized data from routine electronic health records, ward-level antibiotic dispensing, Clostridioides difficile tests, prescription audits, and an evaluation of the implementation process were used to determine the efficacy of the intervention. All-cause mortality within 30 days of admission (patient level, non-inferiority margin of 5%) and antibiotic-defined daily doses per adult acute general medical admission (hospital level, superiority) were co-primary outcomes. Modified intention-to-treat population results were analyzed (i.e., excluding sites that withdrew before implementation). Interrupted time series analyses within each site, random-effects meta-analysis for effect size estimation, and meta-regression for assessing heterogeneity across prespecified potential modifiers were used to evaluate the efficacy of the interventions. ISRCTN12674243 is the identifier for this finished trial. Around 58 hospital groups have shown interest in taking part. The intervention occurred between September 25 and November 20 at three pilot sites.

Around seven additional sites withdrew before implementation, leaving 43 sites randomized to implement the intervention between February 12, 2018, and July 1, 2019. About 49 locations were monitored for a minimum of 14 months. Total antibiotic-defined daily doses per acute general medical admission decreased after the intervention (-4.8 percentage points annually, 95% CI -9.1 to -0.2). The ARK intervention was associated with an immediate change in adjusted 30-day mortality of -2.7% (95% CI -5.7% to 0.3%) and a sustained change of 3.0% (-0.1% to 6.2%) among 7,160,421 acute general medical admissions. The use of antibiotics in adult acute general medical inpatients decreased significantly after the antibiotic review kit intervention was implemented. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic explains the weak, inconsistent effects of the intervention on mortality. Antibiotic review kits can help hospitals curb unnecessary antibiotic use.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1473309922005084