Sterimar Soothing Nose Cream Enhances Hydration and Relieves Irritation

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and Skin Acceptability of a Cosmetic Cream for Nasolabial Dryness and Irritation,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology by Prime et al.

Rhinorrhea, a widespread condition linked to common upper respiratory insults like influenza and rhinitis, had often been accompanied by frequent nose cleansing, leading to skin irritation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the cutaneous acceptability and effects of Sterimar Soothing Nose Cream on nourishing, soothing, protecting, and moisturizing the skin around the nose in healthy adults.

They assessed 33 adults (mean age 46 years) who frequently blew their noses (>5 times/day) due to colds or allergies and had sensitive, irritated, or dry skin. The cream was applied twice daily for 14 days. Cutaneous acceptability and efficacy were examined by participants and by the study dermatologist at baseline, during, and after 14 days. Skin imaging analysis was performed using the Visia camera system, and hydration levels were measured by a corneometer. Participants also completed a questionnaire on overall product performance.

The results showed significant improvements (P < 0.001) in redness, swelling, dryness, roughness, itchiness, hydration, softness, and flexibility after 7 and 14 days. Participants reported reduced dryness, redness, and discomfort (P < 0.05), with 97% rating the soothing effect as moderate to strong. Skin hydration increased by 14% (P < 0.0001) within 30 minutes, measured by Corneometer. No worsening symptoms or adverse effects (AEs) were observed. All participants found the cream pleasant, with most intending to purchase and continue use.

Investigators concluded that the results indicated that Sterimar soothing nose cream was effective in nourishing, soothing, protecting, and moisturizing the nasolabial zone, and had been well tolerated.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70107