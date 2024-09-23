Steroid Tapering Impacts Ulcerative Colitis Remission

Photo Credit: Marco Marca

Among patients with ulcerative colitis taking corticosteroids, those who used adaptive steroid weaning regimens were less likely to achieve corticosteroid-free clinical remission (CR) at 1 year; however, these methods helped patients achieve overall CR at 1 year, according to findings published in the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis. Neeraj Narula, MD, MPH, and colleagues specifically examined responders to induction therapy with baseline corticosteroid use. The study’s primary outcome was corticosteroid-free CR at 1 year, and secondary outcomes were CR and endoscopic improvement. A total of 861 patients achieved clinical response after induction. In multivariate analysis, patients using adaptive steroid tapering regimens were less likely to achieve corticosteroid-free CR at 1 year (OR, 0.66 [95% CI, 0.48-0.92]; P=0.015) but had higher odds of achieving CR at 1 year (OR, 1.9 [95% CI, 1.43-2.52]; P<0.001). “Consideration should be given to implementing mandatory fixed steroid weaning protocols,” Dr. Narula and colleagues wrote.