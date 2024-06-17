STL Inhibited Angiogenesis of DPSCs Through Depressing Mitochondrial Respiration by Enhancing RNF217.

Angiogenesis is the determining factor during dental pulp regeneration. Six-twelve leukemia (STL) is identified as a key regulatory factor on the biological function of dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) under hypoxic conditions, but its effect on angiogenesis is unclear. Co-culture of DPSCs and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) is used to detect tubule formation ability in vitro and the angiogenesis ability in vivo. RNA-seq and bioinformatic analyses are performed to screen differentially expressed genes. Seahorse Cell Mito Stress Test is proceeded to exam mitochondrial respiration. STL decreased tubule formation and mitochondrial respiration of DPSCs in vitro and restrained the number of blood vessels and the expression of VEGF in new formed tissue in vivo. Furthermore, pretreating STL-depleted DPSCs with rotenone, a mitochondrial respiration inhibitor, counteracted the promoting effect of STL knockdown on tubule formation. Then, RNA-seq and bioinformatic analyses identified some angiogenesis relevant genes and pathways in STL-depleted DPSCs. And STL enhanced expression of mRNA-ring finger protein 217 (RNF217), which inhibited the tubule formation and mitochondrial respiration of DPSCs. STL inhibited the angiogenesis of DPSCs through depressing mitochondrial respiration by enhancing RNF217, indicating that STL is a potential target for angiogenesis of DPSCs.© 2024 The Author(s). Advanced Biology published by Wiley‐VCH GmbH.

