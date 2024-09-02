SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Strain surveillance during chemotherapy to improve cardiovascular outcomes: the SUCCOUR-MRI trial.

Sep 02, 2024

Experts: Thomas H Marwick,Elizabeth Dewar,Mark Nolan,Mitra Shirazi,Peter Dias,Leah Wright,Ben Fitzgerald,Leighton Kearney,Piyush Srivastava,John Atherton,Kazuaki Negishi,Aaron L Sverdlov,Sudhir Wahi,James Otton,Joseph Selvanayagam,Liza Thomas,Paaladinesh Thavendiranathan,

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Thomas H Marwick

    Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Vic.

    Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania, Hobart.

    Elizabeth Dewar

    Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Vic.

    Mark Nolan

    Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Vic.

    Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Vic.

    Mitra Shirazi

    Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, SA.

    Peter Dias

    Advara Heart Care, Murdoch WA.

    Leah Wright

    Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Vic.

    Ben Fitzgerald

    Brisbane, Qld.

    Leighton Kearney

    Melbourne, Vic.

    Piyush Srivastava

    Melbourne, Vic.

    John Atherton

    University of Queensland Faculty of Medicine, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Brisbane, Qld, Australia.

    Kazuaki Negishi

    Nepean Hospital, Kingswood, NSW.

    Aaron L Sverdlov

    Newcastle Centre of Excellence in Cardio-Oncology, The University of Newcastle, Hunter Medical Research Institute, Calvary Mater Newcastle, Hunter New England Health, Newcastle, NSW.

    Sudhir Wahi

    Princess Alexandra Hospital, Brisbane, Qld.

    James Otton

    Liverpool Hospital, Liverpool, NSW.

    Joseph Selvanayagam

    Flinders University, Adelaide, SA.

    Liza Thomas

    Westmead Clinical school, University of Sydney and University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW.

    Paaladinesh Thavendiranathan

    Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, Canada.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt