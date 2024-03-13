Strategic Resource Allocation Framework for COVID-19 Optimization

The following is a summary of “Optimal resource allocation model for COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Wang et al.

Infectious disease outbreaks often strain healthcare resources, making resource optimization crucial to address prevention and control limitations.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the application variances of COVID-19 resource allocation models and assess the impact of diverse resource allocations on epidemic management.

They conducted a systematic literature search across CNKI, WanFang, VIP, CBD, PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, and Embase, covering articles ( from January 1, 2019, to November 23, 2023). Two reviewers independently assessed the study quality and extracted, and cross-checked data. Additionally, they evaluated publication bias and conducted sensitivity analysis.

The results showed that out of 22 articles included in the systematic review, 59.09% of the studies utilized propagation dynamics models for resource allocation simulation, while mathematical optimization functions were used in 36.36% of the cases and machine learning algorithms in 31.82%. Differential equation modeling emerged as a prevalent choice for testing resource optimization, particularly in optimizing bed resources, whereas optimization functions or machine learning algorithms were predominantly applied for bed resource optimization. Meta-analysis indicated a significant control of epidemic trends through optimal resource allocation, with an average control efficiency of 0.38 (95% CI 0.25–0.51). Subgroup analysis ranked average control efficiency as follows: health specialists 0.48 (95% CI 0.37–0.59), vaccines 0.47 (95% CI 0.11–0.82), testing 0.38 (95% CI 0.19–0.57), personal protective equipment (PPE) 0.38 (95% CI 0.06–0.70), beds 0.34 (95% CI 0.14–0.53), and medicines and equipment for treatment 0.32 (95% CI 0.12–0.51). No publication bias was observed in funnel plots and Egger’s test, and sensitivity analysis confirmed the robustness of the results.

Investigators concluded that limited data and short simulations favor constructor approaches, while ample data and long simulations benefit from differential equations or machine learning, and control efficiency, optimized through medical staff and vaccine allocation, is key to effective epidemic prevention.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-024-09007-7