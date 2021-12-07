Although the number of urology residency spots has constantly grown, applications have stayed flat. It is a concerning trend, considering the general population’s age and the rising demand for urologists. The research aims to identify hurdles and provide ways to encourage medical students to seek careers in urology.

Educational variables, such as the timing of introduction to urology in medical school, USMLE scores, research experience, and deciding in time for an early match along with the socioeconomic hurdles, like cost, being underrepresented in medicine, and gender, are all barriers to urological interest. However, with increased engagement in medical school curricula, improved faculty mentor availability, and expanding students’ scope of urological experiences, the urological community can encourage medical students’ interest in urology.

There are three types of strategies to increase interest in urology: developing interest, supporting interest, and reducing hurdles for students exploring urology. Finally, the purpose is to attract great residents in a profession that has to grow to satisfy the requirements of a growing and aging population.

Reference: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-00984-1