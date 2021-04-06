Researchers conducted this study to determine the prevalence of skin changes during pregnancy and to relate their occurrence to specific factors in a population of south Brazil.

A cross-sectional analytical study was carried out with 1284 puerperal patients. A questionnaire about skin changes during pregnancy was developed and applied by the authors to all puerperal women admitted to Brazil.

The appearance of striae during pregnancy was reported by 633 women and had a statistically significant association with primiparity, stretch marks before pregnancy, and gestational weight gain above 21 kg. Facial blemishes were noted by 33.9% and were associated with a positive family history, multiparity, and facial sunscreen use. The onset or worsening of acne was identified in 35.7%. It was statistically associated with primiparity, and Fitzpatrick phototypes IV and V. Hair alterations were reported by 44.5% and were associated with primiparity.

The study concluded that although most skin changes during pregnancy are considered “physiologic,” they can cause significant discomfort. Thus, it is essential to know them and understand which risk factors may be associated with such changes.

Reference: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jp/2020/8036109/