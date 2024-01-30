Stroke-Heart Syndrome: Analyzing if Thrombolysis Enhances Neurocardiac Wellness

The following is a summary of “Thrombolysis in Stroke-Heart Syndrome: a useful tool for neurocardiac wellness?,” published in the January 2024 issue of Neurology by Scali et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to investigate whether thrombolysis could potentially lessen Stroke-Heart Syndrome following acute ischemic stroke.

They gathered data on ischemic stroke patients admitted to the Stroke Unit (August 1, 2017, to December 31, 2020) who underwent acute treatment for an intracranial anterior circulation occlusion without a history of ischemic cardiopathy. Patients were divided into Group B (“Bridge”), receiving combined thrombolysis and thrombectomy, and Group D (“Direct”) undergoing primary thrombectomies.

The results showed 120 patients, 92 in Group B and 28 in Group D. Both groups showed no significant differences in age, baseline, and discharge NIHSS, cardiovascular risk factors, or TOAST etiology. Troponin levels at admission were similar in both groups. Notable variations in troponin peak (median 16 ng/L in Group B vs. 45 ng/L in Group D, P=0.022) and BNP values (median 455 pg/mL in Group B vs. 784 pg/mL in Group D, P=0.031) within the first 72 hours since admission. Group B exhibited higher functional independence at discharge than Group D (mRS 0–2 36% vs. 10%, P=0.011).

Investigators concluded that bridge therapy lowered heart injury in stroke, potentially boosting neurological recovery.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-023-12167-2