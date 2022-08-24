For a study, researchers sought to find that to determine if changes in retinal thickness assessed by ocular coherence tomography (OCT), retinal vascular density assessed by ocular coherence tomography-angiography (OCTA), or novel peripapillary metabolic profiling assessed by a fundus camera using FPF are associated with the effects of the Balance Goggles System (BGS) on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP). After a baseline examination that included retinal imaging and an hour of negative pressure therapy using the BGS, patients in this prospective, single-center, open-label, nonrandomized, and 1-arm experiment had repeat retinal imaging. At the experiment’s conclusion, individuals completed a second evaluation after using the BGS at home for a month. There was no appreciable change in IOP at the follow-up visit from the mean baseline IOP of 18.0±3.1 mmHg. However, FPF optic nerve head rim scores showed a statistically significant improvement at 1 month compared to baseline (12.7±11.6 to 10.5±7.5; P=0.04). Additionally, there was a trend toward an increase in the retinal nerve fiber layer thickness after 1 month (69.5±14.2 to 72.0±13.7; P=0.1), but none of the OCTA vascular parameters showed statistically significant alterations, either at 1 hour or after 1 month.

Source- journals.lww.com