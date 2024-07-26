SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Study Finds Decreased Vitamin K in Patients With Psoriasis

Jul 26, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Gheorghe SR, et al. Low vitamin K status in patients with psoriasis vulgaris: a pilot study. Biomedicines. 2024;12(6):1180. doi:10.3390/biomedicines12061180

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement