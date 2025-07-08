Study: Nearly Three-Quarters of Patients Prefer Home-Based Cancer Therapy

Photo Credit: iStock.com/PeopleImages

Home-based cancer care is safe, feasible, and preferred by most patients, according to early findings from a Mayo Clinic study presented at ASCO 2025.

A planned interim analysis of a pragmatic randomized controlled trial (RCT) found home-based cancer therapy to be feasible, safe, and highly accepted by patients. Researchers from the Mayo Clinic reported the findings during a poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

“While international studies have demonstrated the safety of home-based chemotherapy, no randomized U.S. trials have evaluated this approach,” wrote Roxana S. Dronca, MD, and colleagues. “Mayo Clinic’s CCBW [Cancer Care Beyond Walls] program aims to expand access to high-quality cancer care by providing in-home cancer treatment, lab testing, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, [and] command center and paramedic support.”

The ongoing trial is slated to enroll 200 adult patients with an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status of 2 or lower who are receiving chemotherapy or hormonal therapy for cancer at Mayo Clinic Florida. Researchers conducted a planned interim analysis after 50 enrollments, which occurred in February 2025.

After confirmation of treatment tolerance in the clinic, patients were randomized 1:1 to either 24 weeks of home-based care or 8 weeks of in-clinic care followed by 16 weeks of home-based care. At the time of the interim analysis, 52 patients were enrolled in the trial (26 in each arm), and 36 patients had started treatment.

Among patients, 38% had breast cancer, 21% had colorectal cancer, 19% had prostate cancer, and 14% had multiple myeloma. Female patients made up 64% of the sample; 84% of patients identified as White, 14% as Black, and 2% as multiple races.

Among participants, the distance to the clinic ranged from 2 to 66 miles. Twenty miles was the median distance.

For the primary end point of overall cancer care experience at 8 weeks, patients in both arms gave high ratings, according to the abstract. Of a possible score of 10 on the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Cancer Care Survey, mean scores were 9.69 for home-based cancer therapy and 9.54 for in-clinic cancer therapy.

“After 24 weeks, 73% preferred home-based care, 18% had no preference, and 9% preferred in-clinic care; 100% felt comfortable with home infusions,” researchers reported.

No grade 3 or higher adverse events related to location have been reported, and no safety concerns have occurred.

The Mayo Clinic provided research funding for the study.