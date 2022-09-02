For a study, researchers sought to find that digital myxoid pseudocysts are the most frequent benign degenerative lesions of the nail unit Digital myxoid pseudocysts (DMPs). Properly evaluating DMP’s clinical, demographic, and therapeutic characteristics, as well as its recurrence rates and other contributing factors, there was still no consensus on first-line DMP therapy. All patients with a DMP diagnosis in the authors’ clinic between 2013 and 2020 were included. The various therapy choices were surgery excision (SE), drainage and compression (DC), simple drainage (SD), and no treatment. Responses and recurrence rates after various treatments were studied. There were 51 lesions total from 48 patients. About 7 lesions were left untreated, whereas 32 lesions were treated with SE, 11 with DC, and 1 with SD. After SE, the initial complete response rate was much higher than after DC. The recurrence rates of the 2 treatment approaches did not differ in a statistically meaningful way. The use of intra-articular methylene blue during SE did not appear to impact recurrence rates. For DMPs found on the proximal nail fold and distal interphalangeal joint, drainage and compression appear to be secure and reliable first-line therapeutic choices. As a backup therapy, SE was preferable.

Source – journals.lww.com