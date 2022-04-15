Bibliometric and visualization analyses were used in the study design. For a study, researchers sought to use bibliometric analysis and newly developed visualization tools to depict the entire knowledge structure and development trends of (LSS) Lumbar Spinal Stenosis. The Web of Science was used to obtain research data sets. “2000–2019” was chosen as the time frame. To analyze the data and develop visualization knowledge maps, VOS viewer and Citespace tools were provided. Investigators looked at the annual trend of publications, distribution, H-index status, co-authorship status, and research hotspots. The criteria were met by a total of 1,934 publications. The United States published the most papers (521, 26.9%), and it scored first in total citations (17,626) and H-index (61) among all countries. Seoul National University was the most productive organization on LSS (50). Most publications on LSS were published by Spine (43). Research has focused on quality of life, risk factors, disability, double-blind studies, and decompression surgery in past years. The number of publications has been steadily increasing in recent years. The United States had the highest productivity, not just in terms of quality but also in terms of quantity. The significant contribution in this field has been Seoul National University. The top journal in the field of LSS was Spine. Research has focused on quality of life, risk factors, disability, and decompression surgery in recent years. Indeed, this research sheds new light on LSS’s growth and evolution. Furthermore, it will contribute to the expansion of LSS’s worldwide boundary.

Source:journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2022/02000/Global_Trends_of_Researches_on_Lumbar_Spinal.47.aspx