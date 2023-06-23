The following is a summary of “Association of Serum Triglyceride and Stress Urinary Incontinence in Women From the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey: A Cross-Sectional Study,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Urology by Chen, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the association between serum triglyceride levels and stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The study included adult participants participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2005 and 2018. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted to evaluate the relationship between serum triglyceride levels and the occurrence and severity of SUI.

A total of 7,973 participants with a mean age of 49.9 years were included in the study. Among them, 3,367 had SUI, while 4,606 did not have SUI. The adjusted multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed a positive association between serum triglyceride levels and the occurrence of SUI (odds ratio [OR] = 1.05; 95% CI = 1.00-1.11; P = 0.045). Subgroup analyses further demonstrated consistent results across women with different characteristics. Additionally, higher serum triglyceride levels were positively correlated with the severity of SUI.

The study’s findings suggested a significant association between serum triglyceride levels and the occurrence and severity of SUI in women. Based on these results, it was recommended to consider serum triglycerides as a potential risk indicator for identifying high-risk groups for SUI during screening.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00989-X/fulltext