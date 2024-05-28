SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Study Shows Disparities in Palliative Care Use for Patients With Hepatocellular Carcinoma

May 28, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Olusoji R, et al. Exploring disparities in palliative care utilization among hospitalized patients with hepatocellular carcinoma: A retrospective cohort study. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(suppl 16; abstr 1616). doi:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.1616

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement