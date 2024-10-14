SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Sub-THz and THz Cherenkov radiation source with two-dimensional periodic surface lattice and multistage depressed collector.

Oct 14, 2024

Experts: Amy J MacLachlan,Liang Zhang,Ivan V Konoplev,Alan D R Phelps,Craig W Robertson,Philip MacInnes,Colin G Whyte,Kevin Ronald,Adrian W Cross,Mark A Henderson

  • Amy J MacLachlan

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK. amy.maclachlan@strath.ac.uk.

    Liang Zhang

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK.

    Ivan V Konoplev

    Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, UK Atomic Energy Authority, UKAEA, Culham Science Centre, Abingdon, OX143DB, UK.

    Alan D R Phelps

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK.

    Craig W Robertson

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK.

    Philip MacInnes

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK.

    Colin G Whyte

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK.

    Kevin Ronald

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK.

    Adrian W Cross

    Department of Physics, SUPA, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, G4 0NG, UK.

    Mark A Henderson

    Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, UK Atomic Energy Authority, UKAEA, Culham Science Centre, Abingdon, OX143DB, UK.

